Keke Palmer Calls Out Plastic Surgeons in Hilarious Video

Keke Palmer is dragging plastic surgeons for all they are worth in a hilarious post she just put up.

The multi-faceted entertainer took to her Instagram to shade the plastic surgery industry over its many medical advancements, yet folks like her still have to deal with acne.

Keke noted that doctors have figured out a way around BBL, Liposuction and other procedures but haven’t found a way to transfer the skin on her butt to her face in order to keep her acne free.

Watch her hilarious video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...