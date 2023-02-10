Keke Palmer and Boyfriend Darius Hilariously Recount How They Found Out She Was Pregnant

Keke Palmer always gives folks a good laugh with her many antics and her pregnancy story is no exception.

The singer, actress and show host and her boyfriend Darius, hilariously recounted how she found out she was pregnant on her podcast, Baby This is Keke Palmer.

Keke revealed that she had taken a home pregnancy test and the result had been negative hence, she thrashed it and went out with friends.

A few hours later, Darius calls her to ask when she took the test which he had apparently found and read positive. She answered that she took it a few hours ago and he made sure to tell her to stick to water on her night out while he goes to hunt for more test strips.

On getting home, Darius had about 10 pregnancy test kits waiting and she took all ten tests and the result came out positive for each one. Watch her recount the story below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...