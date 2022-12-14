Kehlani Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted at Her Concert

Kehlani just shared a sexual assault experience at one of her shows in a now-deleted post.

The singer stunned fans when she took to her Instagram Story to claim that she had been sexually assaulted during her final concert on the European leg of her Blue Water Road Trip Tour.

The “Can I” singer performed her last show in Manchester, England at the O2 Victoria Warehouse Monday, December 12, and revealed she had been groped while passing through the crowd while making her exit.

The show itself went ahead without a hitch, but in a lengthy Instagram Story, which she has since been deleted, the Kehlani explained how she was left feeling angry and triggered when someone in the audience put their hands up her skirt and touched her genitals.

“i don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME….” Kehlani wrote.

“That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing.” She continued, “This sh** made me sick to my stomach. as a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

