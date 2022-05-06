Friday, May 6, 2022
Kehinde Bankole Trends on Twitter Over Stellar Performance in Netflix’s Blood Sisters

Kehinde Bankole is getting her flowers for her stellar performance in Netflix’s Blood Sisters.

The actress who played Olayinka, a woman married to the first son of a prominent family and would do anything to secure his throne as king in the limited series, is currently trending on Twitter.

Tweeps are praising the actress for the insane chemistry she shared with co-star, Gabriel Afolayan who played her husband, Femi Ademola.

Bankole celebrated the feat on Instagram by sharing new photos and a screenshot of her name in Twitter’s trending list.

 

