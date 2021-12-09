Kehinde Bankole to Play Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti in Biopoc by Bolanle Austen-Peters

Kehinde Bankole has been snagged as the actress to bring to life the essence of the woman that was Olufunmilayo Ransome-Kuti.

The actress will embody the character of the fierce woman rights activist, political leader and woman of many firsts including being the first female to drive a car Nigeria.

The highly anticipated flick which is to be produced and directed by ace theatre practitioner and filmmaker, Bolanle Austen-Peters has a working title Funmilayo: The Lioness of Lisabi.

Kehinde Bankole shared the news via her Instagram page. She wrote,

“This is tithe exemplary women who continue to lead us by example. And a great appreciation to the visionary woman and director per excellence @bolanleauatenpeters who is birthing this vision.

