Kehinde Bankole Shares the Surreal Experience Working on the Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Biopic

It’s safe to say that Kehinde Bankole is having the time of life after being cast in the Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti biopic.

The seasoned actress shared the surreal experience she has had since filming started, working with ace director, Bolanle Austen-Peters and the amazing crew.

She went on to note that filming in Egba, Abeaokuta and with the most revered veteran geniuses in Nollywood space, having a member of the Kuti family on set and working with some of the talented fashion designers in the country, to the insightful conversations about FRK, has been something akin to a dream.

“What a time to be an African, Nigerian Proud black actor. It has been beautiful. Can’t wait to share more. FRK!” She captioned.

