Kehinde Bankole Cast on Disney’s Animated Anthology Series, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire

Kehinde Bankole has been unveiled as a cast member of the new Disney+ animated series ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire.’

According to Variety, the production company announced fresh details of the anticipated 10-part Original anthology series on Wednesday, June 15, at the ongoing Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival and listed the ‘Blood Sisters’ actress as a cast member.

The streamer confirmed that the series will see Kehinde Bankole join ‘Black Panther’ actress Florence Kasumba and South African rapper Nasty C as part of the film’s cast members.

Created by animators from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt, each film is expected to be roughly 10 minutes. It promises a wildly adventurous and unique take on Africa with themes that centre on technological advancement, aliens, spirits and monsters.

The Disney+ Original is Executive Produced by Academy award-winning Director Peter Ramsey with Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston as supervising producers.

