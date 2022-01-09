Sunday, January 9, 2022
Kebbi Govt confirms release of 30 kidnapped students and teachers of FGC

The Kebbi State Government has confirmed that bandits have released 30 students of the Federal Government College, Kebbi State.

This was contained in a statement by Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser, media, to the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu.

He said, on Saturday, January 8, 2022, 30 students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri and one teacher arrived Birnin Kebbi, the State capital, following their release.

According to him, the released victims would undergo medical screening and support, before being re-united with their families.

Suspected bandits had kidnapped over 30 students and staff members from the Federal Government College.

The bandits released their photographs after one week and demanded for a huge sum of money. It remains unclear if any ransom was paid for their release.

“We thank all security agencies and those who have helped in securing their release, while congratulating Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari for the success,” the statement said.

