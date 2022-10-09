Keanu Reeves is Considering Becoming a U.S. Citizen: ‘Yeah, Man. Why Not?’

Keanu Reeves will be happy to become a US citizen.

The 58-year-old Canadian actor spoke about this during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he went to promote his new comic book BRZRKR.

Speaking about moving to the United States, he said, “I came to Hollywood when I was 20. I drove in my car. I’ve been living here since 1985.”

“And, yet technically, you’re not a U.S. citizen,” the host, Kimmel, pointed out, which led Reeves to say he only had Canadian citizenship. “You’re a Canadian, and you’ll always be a Canadian, but is that not something you’re interested in, being a U.S. citizen?”

“Absolutely. Yeah, man, why not?” Reeves responded, before suggesting he send President Joe Biden a copy of BRZRKR to expedite the naturalization process.

The hilarious went on, with Kimmel also suggesting marrying the actor. “You and I could get married, if you wanted to. That would get you right in.”

To which Reeves replied: “But you’re married. You’d be a criminal, you’d be on the run, we’d have to be on the run, Jimmy.”

