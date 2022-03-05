Kazim Adeoti’s First Wife, Adefunsho Blasts Mercy Aigbe Over New Interview

The wife of Mercy Aigbe’s new husband, Adefunsho Asiwaju has taken to social media to blast the new couple over a recent interview with Media Room Hub.

The designer and mother of four who is the first wife of Kazim Adeoti accused Aigbe of carrying on an affair with her husband for years.

She blasted the actress on a lengthy Instagram post which she stated she put up to clear the air, accusing both Adeoti and Aigbe of lying.

Adefunsho disclosed that she was friends with Mercy and actually introduced her to her soon-to-be ex-husband before the latter wormed her way into her home and begun sleeping with her husband when her son was just five months.

She warned Kazim Adeoti to quit painting a picture of a perfect marriage he does not have with her as she will never agree to polygamy. She urged him to carry on his relationship with his “side chic” but never degrade her children with his demeaning and childish attitude.

