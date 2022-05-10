Kazim Adeoti Releases Statement, Clarifies Situation with First Wife, Funsho

Kazim Adeoti has released a statement to clarify the ongoing social media drama between himself, Mercy Aigbe and his first wife, Funsho.

The Ibaka TV boss posted on his Instagram in response to his wife’s stern warning; telling Aigbe never to post photos or videos from their husband’s home in Lagos because she was responsible for all the furnishing of the home.

Adeoti took to Instagram to clarify that he solely built the house and not in conjunction with his first wife. He added that though she was responsible for some of the furniture, he reimbursed her for it and Aigbe has also added her touch since moving in with him.

Kazim Adeoti added that he understands that Funsho is still angry over his marrying a second wife, an act his religion permits buy he thought they had settled this when she came to Nigeria sometime ago and is surprised by the anger and animosity still being displayed on social media.

