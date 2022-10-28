Katy Perry Addresses Concerns About Her ‘Glitching’ Eye

Many people were worried when a video surfaced showing the bizarre moment when Katy Perry’s eyes glitched during her Las Vegas performance.

She has since taken to social media to address the facial malfunction.

“Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!” she captioned the video in a video posted on her Instagram. She smartly used that moment to announce that she added 14 shows to her Las Vegas residency and that fans can catch her there next year.

She continued, “The show’s set list is a fun 🎢 through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers! 🤸🏻‍♀️ This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too.”

Watch her:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...