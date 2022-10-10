Monday, October 10, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Katsina lawmaker drops dead in Saudi Arabia

A member of the Katsina State House of Assembly representing Bakori constituency, Hon. Ibrahim Kurami has reportedly died in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

This was revealed by Kurami’s political associate, Alhaji Nasiru Danguga.

He said that the lawmaker died in Saudi Arabia while performing laser Hajji.

According to him, his funeral Prayer and burial will be conducted by the authorities of Saudi Arabia.

Danguga did not however state the reason for his death, or if there were any circumstances surrounding it.

