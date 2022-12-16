Katsina lawmaker cries out over concentration of federal hospitals in Buhari’s hometown

Babangida Ibrahim, the lawmaker representing Malumfashi/Karfu Federal Constituency of Katsina State, has raised the alarm over the concentration of federal hospitals in Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s town.

Ibrahim, in a motion he moved on Thursday, asked the federal ministry of health to relocate the new federal medical center in Daura to Funtua.

In his motion, the lawmaker said Daura already has the Nigerian Air Force hospital, while the entire Funtua region has no single federal medical facility.

In August 2019, the Federal Government established Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital as a World Class facility to address the constant medical tourism abroad.

“The interest of the large populace in Katsina State will be adversely affected if the sited Federal Medical Centre is left in Daura despite the presence of the Air Force Reference Hospital and its geographical proximity to Katsina,” he said.

Following his motion, the lower chamber resolved that the FMC Daura should be relocated to Funtua.

It would be recalled that under President Buhari, Daura also got a federal university of transportation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...