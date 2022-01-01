Katsina Govt restores Telecoms services as bandits wreak havoc

Telecommunication services have been restored in all the 34 Local Government Areas of Katsina State amid rising attacks from bandits.

ThePunch reports that the telecommunication services in the remaining seven local government areas including Jibia and Batsari were restored at midnight on Tuesday.

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, had revealed that telecommunication services in the remaining councils would be restored soon despite the bandits’ attacks which had yet to subside in the state and the North-West region.

A community leader in Jibia, Gide Dahiru who confirmed the development, applauded the government for the restoration of the telecommunication services.

Dahiru, who is the Chairman of Jibia People’s Forum, spoke in a phone chat with Punch, saying, “The telecommunication services were restored on Tuesday night but many people got to know only on Wednesday.

“We thank the Government for the step. The action would further assist in the growth of businesses in our various councils. It is a step that would also assist us in the efforts at curbing crimes in the state.”

The telecommunications were shut down since September 2021 by the state governments in Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina to reduce the activities of bandits in those states.

But it appeared the aim for the shut down was defeated as bandits and other armed groups continued to run wild in the north.

