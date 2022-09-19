Kate Winslet Hospitalised After Faling on Ste of a Movie in Croatia

New reports have confirmed that Kate Winslet is finally ready to return to work after being taken to a hospital following a mishap that happened while filming an upcoming project in Croatia.

Per THR, the actress was shooting her titular role in the historical drama film Lee when an on-set accident led to her being taken to a nearby hospital. Her reps have now said that Winslet will resume filming this week as scheduled.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” her team said. “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

