Congratulations to Kate Mara and her husband, Jamie Bell!

The actress took to Instagram to reveal the heartwarming news. “There are three of us in this pic,” Mara captioned the phpto of her and Bell holding hands.

The couple welcomed a daughter in 2019: “We had a baby a couple weeks ago… Here are her feet,” Mara wrote on Instagram at the time, with a photo of the infant’s feet. They kept the name private, and now are expecting their second.

And everying is happy for them.

See her post:

