Kate Henshsaw and Zainab Balogun Unveiled as Hosts of ‘The Voice’ Season 4

‘The voice’ season 4 is coming back on our screens pretty soon and Kate Henshsaw and Zainab Balogun will be doing the honours of hosting the show.

The delectable Nollywood actresses were unveiled as the hosts of the season 4 of the reality TV singing competition.

Kate Henshsaw and Zainab Balogun both took to their respective Instagram pages to share teasers and announce their new gigs.

While announcing the gig, Zainab Balogun shared that she intially auditioned to host the first season of the show but didn’t get the job and years down the line, she was called to co-host.

The official Instagram page of The Voice Nigeria also shared the news as well as announced Praiz, Waje, Niyola and Naeto C as coaches of the new season.

