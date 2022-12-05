Monday, December 5, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Kate Henshsaw and Zainab Balogun Unveiled as Hosts of ‘The Voice’ Season 4

‘The voice’ season 4 is coming back on our screens pretty soon and Kate Henshsaw and Zainab Balogun will be doing the honours of hosting the show.

The delectable Nollywood actresses were unveiled as the hosts of the season 4 of the reality TV singing competition.

Kate Henshsaw and Zainab Balogun both took to their respective Instagram pages to share teasers and announce their new gigs.

While announcing the gig, Zainab Balogun shared that she intially auditioned to host the first season of the show but didn’t get the job and years down the line, she was called to co-host.

The official Instagram page of The Voice Nigeria also shared the news as well as announced Praiz, Waje, Niyola and Naeto C as coaches of the new season.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: