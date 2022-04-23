Saturday, April 23, 2022
Kate Henshaw Shares Why She is Working on Too Many Projects at the Moment: “Make Hay While the Sun Shines”

Kate Henshaw is currently in the United Kingdom on another project and while at it, she had an interview with the folks at BBC Africa, where she talked about her upcoming projects and Nollywood.

Great conversation with Gbolahan about Nollywood and my upcoming projects @BBCAfrica yesterday in London,” said the iconic actress in a tweet, adding, “Have a fantastic weekend my Twitter family.”

And when a fan asked if she ever makes time to rest, to take time off from these projects, she repiled: “I will rest ..thanks for the concern. Quite observant of you. Make we make hay while the sun shines.”

See her tweets:

