Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Kate Henshaw Reveals Her Cleaner Was Stabbed on the Island

Kate Henshaw has revealed that her cleaner was stabbed on her way to work this morning; Wednesday, May 18.

The Nollywood actress and fitness enthusiast shared the news via her Twitter handle.

Henshaw disclosed that the incident happened on Idowu Martins next to Mega Plaza and though the victim managed to get herself to a clinic, she was turned away because the clinic stated that it doesn’t treat knife wounds.

Kate Henshaw however noted that she is now receiving treatment at another hospital as she lamented the state of insecurity in the nation.

