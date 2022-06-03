Friday, June 3, 2022
Kate Henshaw Remembers Victims of Dana Air-Crash, Reveals She was Booked On it

Kate Henshaw has remembered the victims of the ill-fated Dana air-crash of 2012.

The actress took to Twitter to to reveal that she had been booked to be on the flight from Abuja to Lagos.

Henshaw stated that on that fateful day a decade ago, she arrived late at the airport as she had been delayed at the place she went to in Abuja . By the time she got there, the the flight had taken off which was a shocker as she’s never late for anything.

