Kate Henshaw Remembers Victims of Dana Air-Crash, Reveals She was Booked On it

Kate Henshaw has remembered the victims of the ill-fated Dana air-crash of 2012.

The actress took to Twitter to to reveal that she had been booked to be on the flight from Abuja to Lagos.

Henshaw stated that on that fateful day a decade ago, she arrived late at the airport as she had been delayed at the place she went to in Abuja . By the time she got there, the the flight had taken off which was a shocker as she’s never late for anything.

That Dana Air flight 0992.

3rd June 2012. .

Abuja to Lagos.

I arrived late for my flight, I was delayed at the place I went to in Abuja..

The aircraft had taken off.

I am never late, for anything but that day, mercy said No..

May the souls of the departed rest in peace 🙏 🕊Amen — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) June 3, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...