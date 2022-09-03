Kate Henshaw Publicly Calls Out Dr Femi Olaleye for Molesting His Wife’s Niece

Kate Henshaw has taken to social media to publicly call out Dr. Femi Olaleye of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation for allegedly sexually molesting his wife’s niece.

In a lengthy video on her Instagram page, the 51-year-old actress accused the doctor of defining and deflowering his wife’s 15-year-old niece.

Comedian Princess had gone live on Instagram on Thursday to make the allegations and Henshaw’s name had been mentioned by the doctor.

Kate Henshaw went on Instagram live on Friday to clear her name and address the issue. She admitted that she had indeed worked with the doctor on raising awareness on women’s health but she wasn’t going to stake her reputation and integrity for him.

She captioned the video, “I have always advocated ZERO TOLERANCE on gender based violence and child abuse. My stance will never change as long as I live. #drfemi I have supported your work for many years.

“Calling me a liar after admitting to my face what you did smacks of disrespect to my person. You molested a minor. This may not even be your first time. I am calling on all others whom you have assaulted to come forward and make sure that you pay for the crimes you have committed.

