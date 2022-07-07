Thursday, July 7, 2022
Kate Henshaw Laments High Cost of Food Items, Wonders How Average People Manage

Kate Henshaw has been left gobsmacked at the ever rising prices of food and other essential items in the country.

The actress shared how she had gone to the market and was told a tuber of yam now sells for #3000. She noted that she tried to beat down the price to #1500 but the seller just walked away.

Ms. Henshaw revealed that she finally had to settle for buying a tuber of yam for #2000 when she had intially thought she would be able to get both yam and potatoes with that sum.

This experience led her to question how the average Nigerian has been surviving in this present economic clime.

 

