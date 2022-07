Kate Henshaw was a delight to watch at her intimate birthday shindig which held on Tuesday night.

The actress who clocked 51 on July 19, showed off her ultra fit and flexible body, as well as some dance moves.

Friends and colleagues like Chioma Akpotha, Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregz and many others who were present at the event, treated the birthday girl to a loud rendition of the birthday song.

See videos from the intimate affair.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...