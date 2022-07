Happy birthday to Kate Henshaw!

The legend has just turned a year older and to celebrate this feat, she took to her Instagram to share new photos, with captions in which she thanked God for bringing her to this new day.

“Great is thy faithfulness, Lord unto me. How are you so mindful of me, keeps me in awe of you. I am grateful for another year,” she said in one post, and in another, added, “Created in His righteousness.”

See her posts:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...