Kate Henshaw Calls Out Entitled Wedding Guest

Kate Henshaw has no patience for rude and entitled people even though her celebrity status doesn’t allow her dish out what they deserve.

The stunning actress called out a wedding guest via her Twitter handle; noting how entitled and rude the individual behaved.

Kate revealed that she walked into the wedding venue and before she could find herself a seat, someone came up to her to request a photo. She noted that she asked to be given a few minutes to settle down but the lady got angry and walked away.

The mother of one disclosed that she went out of her way to call the lady after some minutes but was totally ignored. Kate called out the disparity in the treatment of celebrities, noting that if she had been the one to give an attitude, the story would have been different.

