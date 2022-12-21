Karyendasoul Drops First Single, ‘Umthandazo’ With Ami Faku Ahead Of Upcoming Debut Album

Karyendasoul has dropped his first single, ‘Umthandazo’ With Ami Faku.

The producer has proven to be a force within the industry of late, gaining recognition by working with the likes of Zakes Bantwini, Shimza, Black Coffee, Euphonik, Da Capo, and Sun-El Musician.

Umthandazo’ featuring renowned singer-songwriter Ami Faku serves as the first offering from Karyendasoul’s album titled We Live 4 Our Music.

The track made it to Spotify’s New Music Friday & also made the cover of Mint South Africa. Other notable playlists are Apple Music’s Africa Now; Mzansi Hits & Afro House Nation.

