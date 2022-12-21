Search
ADANNE
Karyendasoul Drops First Single, ‘Umthandazo’ With Ami Faku Ahead Of Upcoming Debut Album

Lifestyle

Karyendasoul has dropped his first single, ‘Umthandazo’ With Ami Faku.

The producer has proven to be a force within the industry of late, gaining recognition by working with the likes of Zakes Bantwini, Shimza, Black Coffee, Euphonik, Da Capo, and Sun-El Musician.

Umthandazo’ featuring renowned singer-songwriter Ami Faku serves as the first offering from Karyendasoul’s album titled We Live 4 Our Music.

The track made it to Spotify’s New Music Friday & also made the cover of Mint South Africa. Other notable playlists are Apple Music’s Africa Now; Mzansi Hits & Afro House Nation.

