Karrueche Tran Says DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s Public Feud ‘Triggered’ Her Trauma

Karrueuche Tran appears to be inserting herself in DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s messy drama.

Recall that weeks ago, DaBaby Dani got into a nasty Instagram Story story, which resulted in the rapper calling the police on his babymama.

Now, Tran granted an interview with Angie Martinez on The Angie Martinez Show during which she talked about how she supported Leigh in the aftermath, and how the incident triggered her own trauma.

“I felt it in my soul and in my body, like, when I saw the video, somebody was saying it’s just like, it made me wanna throw up,” said the actress who famously had a nasty breakup with Chris Brown. “Because I felt her pain and I felt her embarrassment. ‘Cause, it was public! And the things he was saying was disgusting!”

Karrueche continued by saying she reached out to Leigh to offer her support. “I sent her a message, I don’t even know if she saw it or not but just to support. Like, ‘Yo, if you need anything, you need somebody to talk to or whatever, I’m here.’ I just—ugh. That just really triggered my trauma!”

Watch her:

