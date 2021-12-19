Karruche Tran Says She’s Excluding Men from Her 2022 Diet

If you’re setting your sights on pursuing Karruche Tran in 2022, you’re about to be disappointed.

The actress has revealed that she is going on a man- detox come 2022 via her Instagram stories.

Karruche Tran noted that she was cutting men from her diet as she is at a place where she wants to focus on herself alone in order to grow physically, mentally and other areas of life.

The Claws star was quick to add that this doesn’t mean she hates men as she confessed to enjoying the attention from them. She however mentioned that they are a distraction and she doesn’t want a y going into 2022 especially seeing as he does not need a man for validation or to make her feel good about herself.

