Friday, May 13, 2022
Kanye’s New Girlfriend Chaney Jones Apparently Got His Name Tattooed Near Her Wrist

Chaney Jones has taken her love for Kanye West to a new length.

The model took to Instagram to post a series of photos in which she is seen wearing a new ink job on her left wrist, which many people including TMZ, said reads like “Ye.”

Fans posted a close-up of the tattoo, and it is worthy to note that Kanye legally changed his name to “Ye” back in October, months before he and Jones began dating.

Check it out

