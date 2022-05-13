Kanye’s New Girlfriend Chaney Jones Apparently Got His Name Tattooed Near Her Wrist

Chaney Jones has taken her love for Kanye West to a new length.

The model took to Instagram to post a series of photos in which she is seen wearing a new ink job on her left wrist, which many people including TMZ, said reads like “Ye.”

Fans posted a close-up of the tattoo, and it is worthy to note that Kanye legally changed his name to “Ye” back in October, months before he and Jones began dating.

Check it out

Chaney Jones posted new photos to her Instagram stories, and it appears that she has a tattoo that says "ye". 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZNV97F7iEk — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) May 12, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...