Kanye West’s Yeezy Employees Accuse Him of Playing Porn and His Own Sex Tapes for Them

Rolling Stone is reporting that several Yeezy employees have accused Kanye West of mistreatment, saying that he showed them “hardcore” pornography during work hours.

This accusation was made in a letter to the executive board members and CEO of Adidas, titled “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership.”

The letter asks that Adidas leadership address “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created” as well as a “very sick pattern of predacious behavior toward women” who worked under Ye.

They further said that the rapper frequently discussed porn and played explicit videos during staff meetings, that he displayed intimate photographs of ex-wife Kim Kardashian in job interviews, and that he even played his own sex tapes for Yeezy team members.

“He showed me the video of Francesca Le, a buff porn star with a strap-on dildo fucking another girl in the ass,” one past collaborator told Rolling Stone. “He’s like, ‘What do you think of it?’ Not laughing at all.”

“The oversexualized behavior has been consistent since the beginning,” said another former senior employee. “I don’t know that it ever went away.”

You can read more about this troubling report on Rolling Stone.

