Kanye West’s Instagram Account Has Been Restricted for Policy Violations

Kanye West has been restricted from having access to his account.

Per the Hollywood Reporter the rapper’s accounts were restricted for repeated policy violations, although the specific law he broke has yet to be made public.

This comes days after he took to his platform to slam everyone who called him out over the white supremacist shirt he launched at the Paris Fashion Week, and these include Hailey Bailey, Gigi Hadid, and Diddy.

In one of his posts, he said of Diddy: “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.” The post is no longer on West’s account. West later posted a plea to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter, saying:

“Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off instagram. You used to be my nigga.”

