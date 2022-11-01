Kanye West’s Instagram Account Has Been Restricted Again

Instagram has locked Kanye West out of his Instagram yet again for his controversial posts. This time, he will not have access to the platform for 30 days.

Speaking about this update, a spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, told Complex that they had “deleted content” by the rapper that violated the platform’s policies.

“We deleted content from @kanyewest for violating our policies and placed a restriction on the account,” a Meta spokesperson told Complex via email. “We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules, for example, we may temporarily restrict them from posting, commenting, or sending DMs.”

West confirmed this in a post shared to Parler, the right-wing social media platform he was said he will be buying from Candace Owens’ husband, George Farmer.

Ye (fka Kanye West) has been suspended from Instagram for 30 days pic.twitter.com/tS0AA62kQO — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 31, 2022

