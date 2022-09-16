Kanye West’s 10-Year Gap Partnership Is Now Over

Kanye West and Gap have both announced that their relationship is over.

Gap executives confirmed the end of the 10-year Yeezy partnership in an internal letter published by the New York Times.

“While we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned,” Gap president Mark Breitbard reportedly wrote. “And we are deciding to wind down the partnership.”

Kanye’s legal team had earlier sent a letter to the brand, asking to dissolve their agreement. They accused the company of breaching their contract, neglecting to distribute certain merchandise, and failing to open dedicated YZY Gap stores as initially planned.

“Gap left him no choice but to terminate their agreement,” West’s lawyer Nicholas Gravante Jr. told the Times. “Ye had diligently tried to work through these issues with Gap both directly and through counsel.”

The attorney said Kanye will now “promptly move forward to make up for lost time by opening Yeezy retail stores.”

