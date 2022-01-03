Kanye West Went on a Date with Actress Julia Fox in Miami

Kanye West is back on the dating scene again.

TMZ reports that the rapper was spotted with actress Julia Fox in Miami on Saturday night. And sources close to both claim that it’s “nothing serious, but he’s embracing single life.”

This comes after he and Future threw a New Year bash in the same city where Kim’s new partner, Pete Davidson was also hosting his own NYE soirée with Miley Cyrus for NBC.

Complex adds that Kanye was also recently seen with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez, though apparently, it wasn’t a date. TMZ’s sources say Ye “seems happier now than he has in a long, long time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...