Kanye West Wants His Family Back Together

Despite his very public romance with Julia Fox and his constant bashing of his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian in the media, it seems like Kanye West is still holding on to the hope of reuniting his family.

The rapper shared screenshots of photos from Kim’s interview for Vogue on his Instagram page on the evening of Wednesday, February, 9 and offered a little prayer to God.

Kanye captioned the shots which showed Kim with their four children in different poses,

*God please bring our family back together.”

