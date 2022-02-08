Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Kanye West Wants Drake to Narrate His Netflix Documentary

It looks like there’s going to be another collaboration between Kanye West and Drake and this time, Netflix is making it happen.

West whose highly anticipated documentary is set to drop on the giant streaming app soon, shared his desire to have Drake narrate the documentary.

The father of four posted a screenshot of a message exchange between him and someone else where he pointed out that he needs Drake to do the narration.

He captioned the post, “Drake wanna do the narration”, and it seems like the Canadian rapper is down with it as he liked the post on Instagram.

 

