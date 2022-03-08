Kanye West Talks Feeling Compromised for Having to Explain His Art

Kanye West has stated that having to explain his art leaves him feeling compromised.

The rapper and father of four shares his thoughts as he penned a poem, “Dead” on his Instagram page.

Kanye West stated that despite his over 29 years of contribution to Art and the culture, folks still question his art and will have him justify it.

He added that art is subjective and should the authentic truth of the artist. He also noted that someone’s truth might be another person’s lie as we are all different people and feel differently.

Recall that the rapper faced heavy backlash following the release of his song which showed the likeness of his estranged wife’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson being buried alive.

