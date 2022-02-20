Kanye West Spills Major Tea, Alleges Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Have Broken Up

Many of us know that Kanye West has no filter and he directed that towards spilling some tea about his soon-to-be ex-brother-in-law.

The billionaire rapper took to Instagram to allege that Kris Jenner and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble had broken up.

In a rather lengthy Instagram post, Kanye called Corey godless, stating that His had finally removed him from the Kardashian/Jenner mix.

He noted that though Gamble is nice, he isn’t a great person and alleged that he influenced Kim’s taste in music and fit her “in bed” with liberals hence, he had him removed from his daughter’s party.

Kanye went on to say that none of them ever met any of Corey Gamble’s family a d added that Corey’s mission at the Kardashian/Jenner home was done and he is on to the next.

Kanye however praised Kris for her mind and hustle spirit in ensuring that all of her children prosper and added that no one can do what she does.

