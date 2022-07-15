Kanye West Speaks About His Gap Partnership: ‘We Sold 14 Million Dollars Worth of the Perfect Black Hoodie’

Kanye West has spoken up about his successfuly outing with his Yeezy Gap deal.

Posting on his Instagram on Thursday, the rapper-designer recalled his recent talk with The Gap Inc. executives, including chairman Bob Fisher and chairman/interim CEO Bob Martin, noting that the conversation took place on his late mother’s birthday earlier this week, and that it was his first time on a call with Fisher and Martin.

“Bob Martin was one of the most inspiring people I’ve heard speak in business. He kept saying go to the stores on the call,” Ye wrote. “I came to Gap to put good product directly in stores.”

Complex adds: “The Yeezy Gap partnership was announced in 2020, and launched with a blue puffer jacket made from recycled nylon.”

Now, Ye reveals that since then, Gap has had two of its biggest sales days in history, and it was thanks in large part to a minimal sweatshirt.

“We sold 14 million dollars worth of the Perfect Black Hoodie at 80 dollars a hoodie off of a television commercial that was ran one time,” he claimed. “I came to Gap to bring good quality products to the people at all times. Bob I need to meet with you as soon as possible.”

See his post:

