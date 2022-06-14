Kanye West Slams Adidas Over Fake Yeezys, Accuses the Company of “Blatant Copying”

Kanye West returned to Instagram after many weeks of being away to post an image of the Three Stripes’ new Adilette 22 Slides he recently designed, accusing the company of “blatant copying.”

Complex adds that the slides were weleased earlier this month, and that the updated version of the brand’s signature slide features a redesign that Adidas says is inspired by “3D topography and human expeditions to Mars.” However, it appears to be too similiar to Kanye’s deisgns, and the rapper is not happy about this and so he called out Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted.

“To Kasper I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more,” West wrote in the since-deleted post, per Complex. “To all sneaker culture…This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t cause they’ll lose their contract or be called crazy…These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent.”

He said a lot more, and returned later to share a screenshot of a text message that appears to outline his contract with the brand. The highlighted is a clause that notes “There is a limited exception where he can do Yeezy branded casual and lifestyle apparel on his own but not with a competitor.”

From that since-deleted post, it appears the rapper plans to launch his own line withouth the help of Adidas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...