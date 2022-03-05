Kanye West Shares His Sentiments on Divorce, He Absolutely Hates It

Kanye West is in the middle of a high profile and messy divorce from his wife of almost eight years and has shared his sentiments about the situation.

The very vocal billionaire rapper likened the dissolution of a marriage to many horrible things including full blown Covid, being burned by the stove and walking on hit coals.

Kanye West shared this on his Instagram, leaving it as the only post he has up on his page as he described how this feels.

We can conclude that he absolutely hates it especially as estranged wife , Kim Kardashian has been declared legally single and has yanked off his name from all of her social media accounts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...