Kanye West has dropped the music video for his Donda track “Heaven and Hell.”

The video was featured in a commercial for Yeezy Gap that aired on ESPN while the College Football Playoff National Championship was going down. Now, fans can purchase the black hoodie that’s featured in the video for $80, which is said to be made from 100 percent cotton.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

