Kanye West Says Pete Davidson Will Never Meet His Children

Kanye West is not done with his very public disapproval of Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The rapper and father of four who threatened to beat up the SNL star in one of his songs, has disposed that he will never meet her children.

Kanye shared a photo of Davidson wearing a hat with the inscription, “Make Kanye 2006 again” and went on to write on the experience of the black man in America, adding the one of his estranged wife’s boyfriend never meeting his kids.

“MAKE ALL BLACK PEOPLE VOTE ONE WAY SIT DOWN YE YOU DONT HAVE THE RIGHT TO BE OUTSIDE OF THE BOX WE PUT ALL BLACK CELEBS IN AND THE PRISONS WE PUT 25% OF BLACKS IN NO YOU CAN NEVER MEET MEET MY CHILDREN BOY,” he said.

