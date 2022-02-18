Kanye West Says New Album Donda 2 Will Only Be Available on His Stem Player

Kanye West trolled his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, so much that he became a trending conversation and created publicity for his new album, “Donda 2.” Now, he is restricting where you all will listen to the songs.

According to Pitchfork, the album’s release date is set for February 22 and comes with “Donda Experience Performance” slated to hold the same day at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

In his Instagram post, Kanye teased the new album on the Stem Player, which he released in conjunction with Donda last year. He added that only those who have access to that player can stream the album..

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” he wrote. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

An order page for the Stem Player costs $200.

