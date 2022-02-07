Kanye West Says “Kim Accused Me of Putting a Hit Out on Her”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce has become the nastiest in recent history.

The rapper, who isn’t happy with his estranged partner for allowing their daughter North West to go on TikTok, has now shared a note claiming that Kim accused him of putting a hit on her.

He said in a text shared on his Instagram: “Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her.”

Kanye says Kim Kardashian accused him of putting a hit out on her 👀 pic.twitter.com/l2lSfmJzGx — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 6, 2022

He also shared two screenshots between him and a person he says is Kim’s extended family member. “This is an example of Kim’s cousin agreeing with me about TikTok then proceeding to ask me for some Yeezys afterwards,” Ye wrote in the caption.

i’m cryin no way she asking Kanye for Yeezys like that pic.twitter.com/o08EoXxC9P — Abdi 👽 (@Abdiysl20) February 6, 2022

Kanye first called out Kim for letting North post on TikTok “against my will” and Kim fired back on her IG Story, writing, “I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness.”

She also called herself their children’s “main provider and caregiver,” which Kanye took offense to. “What do you mean by main provider?” he responded.

We can’t wait to see how this drama pans out.

