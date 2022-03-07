Kanye West Says His Art is not a Proxy for Harming People: “It’s Therapy”

Kanye West believes that harming people through his rap is art and therapy, a right he believed is protected.

Recall that the rapper dropped a song in which he buried Pete Davidson, who is in a relationship with Kim Kardashian. That video stirred major outrage, especially since the rapper has been threatening the actor on his social media.

Now, Kaye has released a post in which he tried to justify his actions.

“Art is therapy just like this view,” he wrote, adding, “art is protected as freedom of speech / art inspires and simplifies the world / Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

See his post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...