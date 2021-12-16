Kanye West Says He Wants to Turn His Homes Into Churches

Kanye West has huge plans for his houses.

The rapper gave an extensive interview with artist Tino Sehgal where he spoke about everything from “capitalist rule” to “the death of Kanye West.”

During the lengthy interview, he touched on a planned performance piece entitled The Funeral Rehearsal of Kanye West, and his desire to turn his homes into churches. He also got technical about design and his ambitions, while also conceding that he’s got a hint of “corniness” to himself.

“You know, I got a little drop of corniness, that little golden drop that makes it popular,” he said, per High Snobiety. “But I can’t let nobody love me too much, because I’m gonna get into this trap of love. And then I owe it to everyone to be the person that they fell in love with. And I’ll never be that person. I have to always have the freedom of being disliked, so I can always be me.”

He didn’t offer too much information on his performance piece, which was conceived while on a visit to Berlin, but it sounds as though the title of the project is quite literal. “[The Funeral Rehearsal of Kanye West] is the death of Kanye West. It is the death of the ego that separates us – it’s the birth of humanity,” he said, adding that he believes artists should plan their own funeral rehearsals. “Let me start by killing myself. The less you, the more room for God,” he said.

He also spoke about his relationship with Donald Trump and Jared Kushner. “You know, I was talking to Jared Kushner before they left office, and he was, like, ‘We are running a third of the land in America,’ and I was, like, ‘But what are you doing with it?’” he said. “It’s set up in a way that the Black community will never rise. People are just selling us drugs and selling us bad food, and media, and hate, and people are just not as happy as we could and will be.”

Listen to the interview here.

