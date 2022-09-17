Kanye West Says He Doesn’t ‘Read Any Book,’ Says it’s Like ‘Eating Brussel Sprouts’

Kanye West is not interested in reading.

The rapper-designer made this clear during his chat on the new Alo Yoga podcast Alo Mind Full, where he said he hasn’t read “any book” and compared reading to eating brussel sprouts.

“When you said I hadn’t read this book, I actually haven’t read any book,” he said. “Reading is like eating brussel sprouts for me. And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.”

And this comes one day after he terminated his 10-year partnership with Gap, and while he doesn’t address his issues with Gap or Adidas, he indirectly criticized the two companies.

“I honestly believe that Gap and Adidas are part of a bigger plan to marginalize American companies and American industry,” he said. “Which is the opposite of what Danny’s doing. … In this prison of finger pointing and name calling, a little crack of light, a little Shawshank Redemption came through that prison cell at that factory today.”

Listen to him:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...