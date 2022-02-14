Kanye West Says He Doesn’t Have ‘Beef’ With Kim Kardashian: ‘We’ll Be Back Together’

Kanye West wants to reunite with his family, but first he has to troll them on his social media.

The rapper who has had a lot to say about Kim Kardashian, including claiming that she accused him putting a hit on her, has now posted Valentine’s Day-themed message, saying he doesn’t have “beef” with her.

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM,” he captioned the photo of her. “I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY.” When detailing the aforementioned coat, which Kim K is pictured wearing in Monday’s post, Ye added that he has “faith that we’ll be back together.”

He continued, addressing the media which had a penchant for calling him crazy. “WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES.”

See his full note:

